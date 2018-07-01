Several hundred protest federal immigration policies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- More than 500 people lined the streets to protest federal immigration policy.

It's one of hundreds of "Families Belong Together" rallies nationwide. They're denouncing the Trump administration's actions at the border.

For many who turned out, this is a call to action. People of all ages marched through excessive heat.

They want lawmakers to put a stop to the zero-tolerance policies at the border. Some have lofty wishes, like abolishing ICE, others just want immigration reform in general.

"I want something to be done," Angel Zanarini said.

That's the case for most, if not all, of the hundreds who marched.

"It's one of the most wonderful things I've seen in the past two years," Zanarini said.

Angel Zanarini says she has friends who have work visas and green cards. She believes the laws need to change to make it easier for immigrants to become legal citizens.

"I would just love to see a more comprehensive immigration policy come out of our Congress in general. Out of any administration, I don't care if its Trump, or Clinton, or Obama or whoever, I don't care about that," Zanarini said.

Her opinion is just one of many at the rally. Some are making calls to abolish ICE. Others, like Jason Keist, want an end to family separations.

"As a father, as a human being, as an American, the idea of families being torn apart, and the idea of children going to sleep without their parents is unimaginable," Keist said.

Keist says he wants to hold the Trump administration accountable.

"There's always going to be people who pick away at democracy, and at human rights, especially for black and brown people, and families, and that's a historical fact," Keist said.

President Trump fired off several tweets aimed at the rallies from coast-to-coast.

He tweeted "the democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest, and most spirited law enforcement groups." He goes on to say "to the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit."

President Trump later added "when people come into our country illegally, we must immediately escort them back out without going through years of legal maneuvering. Our laws are the dumbest anywhere in the world."

Hundreds of thousands agree the country's immigration laws don't work, but disagree on how to fix them.

"We've already got the tools, you know what I mean, to make our immigration system work in a way that doesn't involve long-term detainment and separating families from each other. Automatically prosecuting people doesn't have to be the deterrent," Zanarini said.

Even if Democrats take control of Congress in November, abolishing ICE isn't likely to happen. Most on both sides of the aisle say scrapping the agency without fixing deeper immigration problems would do more harm than good.

We reached out to Congressman Rodney Davis today, his communications director told us he voted to reform immigration, and hopes Congress will pass a bill to fix the immigration system, secure the border, fix DACA and make it so families won't be separated.

Just a few months out from midterm elections, the path forward on immigration is unclear.

The Republicans' bill failed on Wednesday, with more than 100 Republicans voting against it.

President Trump Saturday falsely claimed he never pushed congressional Republicans to pass either of the two immigration bills in the house. Three days ago, he did urge Republicans to pass a GOP compromise bill on immigration. That was in an all-caps tweet.

