Sink your teeth into performing!

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 08:47 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 08:47 AM CDT

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Auditions are being held for an upcoming stage performance of Dracula. The play takes place at the Lorraine Theatre.

All actors must be 18 or older. There are seven male and seven female, as well as non-speaking roles available. Audition scripts are available at area locations.

Dracula Play Auditions
Lorraine Theatre
324 East Main Street, Hoopeston
Sunday, July 15, 7 - 8:30 pm
Monday, July 16, 7 - 8:30 pm
Wednesday, July 18, 7 - 8:30 pm

Scripts available:

  • Anthem Chevrolet
  • City Hall
  • First Farmers Bank
  • First Financial Bank
  • Hoopeston Marathon
  • Hoopeston Public Library
  • Iroquois Federal
  • Olympic Hardware

