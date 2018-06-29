Sink your teeth into performing!

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Auditions are being held for an upcoming stage performance of Dracula. The play takes place at the Lorraine Theatre.

All actors must be 18 or older. There are seven male and seven female, as well as non-speaking roles available. Audition scripts are available at area locations.

For more information, click here.

Dracula Play Auditions

Lorraine Theatre

324 East Main Street, Hoopeston

Sunday, July 15, 7 - 8:30 pm

Monday, July 16, 7 - 8:30 pm

Wednesday, July 18, 7 - 8:30 pm

Scripts available: