State trooper accused of soliciting sex

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- An Illinois State trooper from Charleston is being accused of soliciting someone he thought was a prostitute.

49-year old Leonard Kirkpatrick faces felony charges. Officials allege he was on duty in Champaign County when he contacted the person through text to perform sex acts with him. The investigation reports it happened twice in early April, 2018.

Police say Kirkpatrick contacted a person he believed to be a prostitute advertising on Backpage.com. It's known as a popular site to buy and sell sex. The website was shut down on April 6, 2018 as part of a federal government crackdown on internet sex trafficking.

In Kirkpatrick's case, police say, once the person receiving the messages from him confirmed he was an Illinois State Police trooper, they told the Champaign Police Department and ISP.

Kirkpatrick has been with ISP for 14 years. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison. He was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.