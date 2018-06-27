Station helps bikers get back on track

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Bike riders in need of repairs or adjustments have an opportunity for a quick fix.

A bike repair station is located in the Hill Street parking deck. It includes an air pump and tools.

City officials say, the repair station replaced a 9-year old piece of equipment which was not working.

Money for it came from parking funds.