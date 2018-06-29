Summer program gets kids in the garden

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some kids are making good use of their time and working on their green thumbs.

Students from North Ridge Elementary are enrolling in 4-H for the first time and getting hands-on experience working with gardening. The club meets twice a week to learn things like landscape design, planting produce and harvesting crops.

Tina Thomas says, "I've been learning how to produce things rather than buying them from the grocery store. Over there is a sassafras tree where you can get the leaves and make root beer. Or a squash where you can make noodles or pasta."

The land they're using is from Danville Area Community College. The goal is to design a children's garden for kids in town.