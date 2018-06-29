Surrenders after three hours

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man is under arrest after threatening to shoot law enforcement officers. Police were originally called to the 2900 block of Central Point Road in Cantrall for shots fired late Friday morning. When deputies arrived, they say 58 year old John Britz was holding a gun and threatening to shoot the officers. They say he ran into his home, continued yelling at the officers and challenging them to come and get him.

For 3 hours, Britz refused to come out of his house. Negotiators were eventually able to make contact with him, and he surrendered at about 2:30 PM. Britz was arrested on charges of Home Invasion, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. The Sheriff's Office is still investigating.