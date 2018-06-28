Talking transportation
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A team, tasked with improving transportation in the area, is once again looking to residents for input.
Previously, people have expressed specific desires to the Champaign Urbana Urbanized Area Transportation Study (CUUATS) including high-speed rail service, more bike trails and restructured road corridors taking traffic flow into account.
CUUATS now needs help to continue implementing innovative transportation projects. All ideas regarding transportation are welcome including walking, driving, biking, as well as bus, train or air travel.
Staff will be available at upcoming area events to explain the initiative, as well as collect feedback and input from those who are interested.
Residents of Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Tolono, Bondville, and Mahomet may post comments directly on the site's web page map.
For more information, click here.
CUUATS available at the following events:
- June
- 28, Thursday, Neighborhood Block Party, Human Kinetics Park, Champaign, 4 - 8 pm
- 30, Saturday, Tolono Fun Days, West Side Park, Tolono, 5 - 9 pm
- July
- 7, Saturday, Outdoor Concert, Hessel Park, Champaign, 2 - 6 pm
- 25, Wednesday, Neighborhood Nights Concert, Crestview Park, Urbana, 5:30 - 9:30 pm
- 26, Thursday, Neighborhood Block Party, Johnston Park, Champaign, 4 - 8 pm
- 28, Saturday, Bags Tournament, Colbert Park, Savoy, 11 am - 3 pm
- 29, Sunday, Sounds at Sunset Concert, Eisner Park, Champaign, 5 - 9 pm
- August
- 7, Tuesday, Neighborhood Block Party, Beardsley Park, Champaign, 4 - 8 pm
- 8, Wednesday, Neighborhood Nights Concert, Prairie Park, Urbana, 5:30 - 9 pm
- 11, Saturday, C-U Days, Douglass Park, Champaign, 10 am - 5 pm
