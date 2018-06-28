Talking transportation

CUUATS

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- A team, tasked with improving transportation in the area, is once again looking to residents for input.

Previously, people have expressed specific desires to the Champaign Urbana Urbanized Area Transportation Study (CUUATS) including high-speed rail service, more bike trails and restructured road corridors taking traffic flow into account.

CUUATS now needs help to continue implementing innovative transportation projects. All ideas regarding transportation are welcome including walking, driving, biking, as well as bus, train or air travel.

Staff will be available at upcoming area events to explain the initiative, as well as collect feedback and input from those who are interested.

Residents of Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Tolono, Bondville, and Mahomet may post comments directly on the site's web page map.

For more information, click here.

CUUATS available at the following events: