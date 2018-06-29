Teen arrested for shooting

Champaign County Sheriff's Office Reonte Williams

Champaign County Sheriff's Office Reonte Williams

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A local teenager faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

19-year old Reonte Williams was arrested about 6:50 am, Friday, in the 300-block of East Church Street. He was sought for the June 15 shooting in the 300-block of East Hill Street.

An 18-year old man was wounded by multiple gunshots. Officials say the men were part of an ongoing dispute when Williams shot the victim at close range and ran from the scene.

During a search of the residence where Williams was taken into custody, police seized three handguns, ammunition and suspected cannabis. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 - TIPS

P3 Tips mobile app

