Photo by Rene Johnpiere (via CBS News)

NATIONAL (WCIA) -- Toys R Us is officially closing all its stores Friday.

A viral picture is circulating on social media with Geoffrey the Giraffe packing his bags to leave.

People are taking full advantage of the final sales; everything is 80 - 90% off. While customers are taking advantage of the prices, they're upset its closing.

Chris Reid says, although they're closing the doors, employees were told to stay open after hours until all the merchandise has been sold.

The store is only accepting credit card transactions.