Tickets on sale for September festival

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 03:47 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 03:47 PM CDT

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Tickets for one of the biggest festivals in town are now on sale. Pygmalion is coming back for its 14th year.

It started as a music festival, but has grown over the years to include technology, literature and food. New this year, comedy and podcasts.

Pygmalion runs September 26 - 29. For more information, click here

