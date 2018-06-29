Tickets on sale for September festival
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Tickets for one of the biggest festivals in town are now on sale. Pygmalion is coming back for its 14th year.
It started as a music festival, but has grown over the years to include technology, literature and food. New this year, comedy and podcasts.
Pygmalion runs September 26 - 29. For more information, click here.
