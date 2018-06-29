Trial set for 4 facing federal drug charges

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- Three Pana residents and a man from Missouri, all charged with trafficking methamphetamine, will stand trial August 3.

Claudette Borders, 46, Jesse Stoldorf, 43, Randy Hammond, 39, all of Pana, and Raymond Toth, 60, of Cuba, Mo., were arraigned in federal court Thursday.

The four were arrested and charged May 24, while a federal grand jury returned indictments June 20. Each is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The indictment charges Borders and Stoldorf with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Hammond is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Toth is charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Borders, Stoldorf and Hammond face statutory penalties of up to 30-years in prison.

The drug charge against Toth carries a statutory penalty of 10-years to life, while possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime has a mandatory sentence of five years in prison, served consecutively to any sentence imposed for the underlying drug crime.