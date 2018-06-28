Village disputes producer's claim Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Mark Jones, the producer for the upcoming fireworks show, says the police department asked for $30,000 for extra security during the event.

He was considering other venues, but now village officials are disputing all his claims. Rotary Club members say they were never asked for the funds.

Tuesday, village leaders issued a press release stating, each year the crowd puts strain on the city's police department staffed with just six officers. It's why they asked Mutual Aid for 17 more mobile field force officers.

They were told there would be reimbursement expenses of a little more than $7,000. Village leaders say they asked the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce to help with the cost, but before they received a response, one person offered to cover it all.

Jones says he still stands by his claim the police department asked for tens of thousands of dollars. He says he has copies of texts from Rotary Club members to prove it.

Village leaders say, at no point in time was there every discussion of moving or canceling the show if the village was not reimbursed.