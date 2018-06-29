Wine and blues concert celebration

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Fourth of July is not until next week, but there is still a way you can celebrate the red, white and blue this weekend.

Allerton Park and Retreat Center is hosting its annual Reds, Whites and the Blues Concert, presented by the UI Community Credit Union.

The event showcases blues music along with pours of red and white wine.

Two-time Grammy-nominated artist John Primer and The Real Deal Blues Band will headline Friday night.

The event kicks off at 6 pm, at the estate in Allerton Park.

For more information, click here.

