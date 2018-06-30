Woman dies after crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGEL, Ill. (WCIA) -- A woman has died after police say she collided with another driver.

It happened on Tuesday, on Route 45 in Shelby county. State police say 49 year old Tammy Thomas of Farina was driving east and did not stop to yield to other traffic. That's when 76 year old Mary Overbeck of Teutopolis hit Thomas.

The Champaign county coroner says on Friday night, Overbeck died because of her injuries. Thomas was cited for failure to yield. State police are still investigating.

