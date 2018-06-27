Woman fined for animal cruelty

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- For years, she ran an organization to help pet owners provide care for pets.

Now, she's admitting to neglecting them. Beth Hughes pleaded guilty to animal cruelty Wednesday.

Court documents state Hughes had more than two dozen cats and dogs in her home. The animals did not have enough food or water and they were living in unsanitary conditions.

She owned the Care Van Pet Program, helping pet owners get services like spaying, neutering and shots.

Neighbors say they're shocked this happened. Hughes was ordered to pay a $625 fine.

