IHSA releases football schedules
WCIA -- The IHSA released the composite football schedules for this fall on Wednesday. Here's a look at a few of the marquee matchups for 2018:
Week 1: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Week 2: Arcola vs. Tuscola
Week 2: Central vs. Centennial
Week 4: Mattoon vs. Charleston
Week 4: Unity vs. St. Joseph-Ogden
Click here to see the entire schedule: http://ihsa.org/SportsActivities/BoysFootball/ConferenceSchedulesStandingsResults.aspx?url=/data/fb/weekschd.htm
More Stories
-
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Soccer has taken the Wagner brothers all…
-
MAROA (WCIA) -- The West beat the East 20-10 in a low scoring affair…
-
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- After spending six years as an assistant for…