High School Sports

IHSA releases football schedules

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 10:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 11:03 PM CDT

IHSA releases football schedules

WCIA -- The IHSA released the composite football schedules for this fall on Wednesday.  Here's a look at a few of the marquee matchups for 2018:

Week 1: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Week 2: Arcola vs. Tuscola 

Week 2: Central vs. Centennial

Week 4: Mattoon vs. Charleston

Week 4: Unity vs. St. Joseph-Ogden

Click here to see the entire schedule: http://ihsa.org/SportsActivities/BoysFootball/ConferenceSchedulesStandingsResults.aspx?url=/data/fb/weekschd.htm

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected