IHSA releases football schedules

WCIA -- The IHSA released the composite football schedules for this fall on Wednesday. Here's a look at a few of the marquee matchups for 2018:

Week 1: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Week 2: Arcola vs. Tuscola

Week 2: Central vs. Centennial

Week 4: Mattoon vs. Charleston

Week 4: Unity vs. St. Joseph-Ogden

Click here to see the entire schedule: http://ihsa.org/SportsActivities/BoysFootball/ConferenceSchedulesStandingsResults.aspx?url=/data/fb/weekschd.htm