Walking Together: Guthrie, Campbell have special relationship with their caddies

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) -- Round one of the Lincoln Land Championship was completed on Friday morning with three Illini in striking distance of the lead. Two of the four Illini in the field have a special connection with their caddies, on and off the course.

Wherever Luke Guthrie goes on the course, his wife Kaitlyn is right there by his side. The two have been walking the course together this year, with Kaitlyn on the bag for all but three events. They met at the U of I and after getting married a year and half ago, they decided to try it out.

“I was going to be going there anyways so I started out doing his first five and then after that it worked out really well and we had a lot of fun doing it together and we said, “Hey why not?’,” Kaitlyn said.

Luke leans on Kaitlyn during the round and for good reason. She also played for the Illini and is able to provide a second opinion, as they team up to try and make it back to the PGA Tour.

“I bounce ideas off Kaitlyn and call her in for a read once in awhile and she has the veto power if a shot doesn’t make sense when I’m talking about it out loud," Luke explained. "She’s called me off stuff once in awhile and that’s what I want her to do.”

The Guthrie’s aren’t the only player-caddie combo dating here on the Web.com Tour. It’s actually not all that uncommon. What is unique is that there’s another former Illini with his significant other on the bag. Brian Campbell’s girlfriend Ashlyn Greenburg his caddy. They also started working inside the ropes together this year.

“When I was kind of on the cut line of being in and out of tournaments, she offered to help and I started playing good right then so we just kind of rolled with it and kept it going,” Campbell said.

“I enjoy being alongside him everyday. It’s a little bit of a different dynamic than a normal relationship but I think it keeps when we’re home a little bit lighter, things less heavy I guess," Greenburg added.

Unlike Kaitlyn, Ashlyn does not play golf but all four say it’s all about having fun and taking advantage of their time together.

“You know a bogey or a birdie, we have the same attitude, regardless,” Campbell continued.

“It doesn’t surprise us that we get along on the golf course, she’s competitive, I’m competitive, she can let me get mad and doesn’t take it personal or anything so it’s been fun,” Guthrie said.