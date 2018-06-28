Several Illini in contention at Lincoln Land Championship Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) -- If Thursday was any indication of what's to come, the scores at this year's Lincoln Land Championship are going to be low. Two players tied the course record of 62 to set the pace in the morning wave. Former Illini Scott Langley and Nick Hardy are not far behind, they both finished -6 on the day before play was halted due to severe weather in the area.

"I played well out there," Hardy said. "I mean I gave myself a lot of opportunities for sure. Putted very well, hopefully I continue that."

Hardy feels comfortable above the cut line, he has his eye on the top of the leaderboard heading into Friday's second round. Tee times will be delayed by two hours as the first round is completed.

"I don't really want to look behind me, I want to look ahead of me so hopefully I'm not worried about having to make the cut tomorrow in the middle of the round but I hope to play like I did today, that's my goal," Hardy added.

Another former Illini, Luke Guthrie was tearing the course up on his first round before rain stopped play with three holes to play. His only blemish was a bogey on his 9th hole of the day. Other than that, he was nearly perfect with 4 birdies and 2 eagles.

"Even though I'm still not hitting it perfect, my misses are getting a little more predictable," Guthrie said. "Whenever it's time to go, I think it's going to go through pretty quick, it's just let's go start it up again. It's just like starting another round kind of a little bit."