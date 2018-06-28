Illini football's Nick Allegretti LIVE in studio

Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois football senior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti joins WCIA 3 sports director Bret Beherns in-studio to talk about the upcoming season and the team's 7th annual Lift for Life fundraiser coming up on July 8th to benefit rare diseases. Last year, the Illini raised $36,000 in donations, a new chapter record, and they've raised over $95,000 in the first six years of Lift for Life.

To donate or for more information, visit https://pledgeit.org/team/illinois-lift-for-life-2018 

