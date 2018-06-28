The Morning Show

3 Minute Grill: Caesar Burgers

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 12:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 12:53 PM CDT

Burgers:

1 lb 80% lean ground beef 

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup Caesar dressing

Shake of salt and pepper

small sweet onion, cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch slices

 

Caesar Salad: 

Organic romaine lettuce

Shredded Parmesan cheese 

1/2 fresh lemon squeezed

Cucumber salad: 

2 cucumbers sliced thin

1/2 cup miracle whip

2 tbs milk

1 tsp sugar

2 sweet onions thinly sliced

Shake of salt/pepper

tbs of fresh dill

Sprinkle of paprika (for taste)

