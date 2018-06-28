3 Minute Grill: Caesar Burgers
Burgers:
1 lb 80% lean ground beef
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1/2 cup Caesar dressing
Shake of salt and pepper
small sweet onion, cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch slices
Caesar Salad:
Organic romaine lettuce
Shredded Parmesan cheese
1/2 fresh lemon squeezed
Cucumber salad:
2 cucumbers sliced thin
1/2 cup miracle whip
2 tbs milk
1 tsp sugar
2 sweet onions thinly sliced
Shake of salt/pepper
tbs of fresh dill
Sprinkle of paprika (for taste)
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
