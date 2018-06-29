The Morning Show

Ag Anwers: Blooming Flowers & Updated S.T.A.R. Forms

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 06:34 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 06:34 AM CDT

CHAMPAIGN,Ill - Jonathon Manuel from the Champaign County soil and water conservation district joins the Morning Show and in this week's Ag Answers, he is discussing local spots to see natural flowers bloom as well as how the updated S.T.A.R. forms are now available.

