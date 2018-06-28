The Morning Show

Pet on Set: Blakey & his brothers

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 01:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 01:13 PM CDT

CHAMPAIGN--

Margaret & Faith from I.C.A.R. introduce us to four mixed breed dogs up for adoption. 

Call (815) 429-4028

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected