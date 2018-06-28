Pet on the set: Ellie returns
CHAMPAIGN--
You can adopt Ellie at the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team's location.
Ellie's ears were cut with scissors by her former owners.
She loves kids and needs to be the only dog in the home.
More Stories
-
Alex is serving up a little something special in our viral video of…
-
Alex, Christie & Aaron are staying Shady to celebrate a National…
-
Alex & Aaron learn about thermal imaging with Paul in Whys Guys.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.