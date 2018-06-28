The Morning Show

Pet on the set: Ellie returns

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 01:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 01:26 PM CDT

CHAMPAIGN--

You can adopt Ellie at the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team's location. 

Ellie's ears were cut with scissors by her former owners.

She loves kids and needs to be the only dog in the home. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected