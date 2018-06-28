Trending topics: National Sunglasses Day

More Stories
-
Alex is serving up a little something special in our viral video of…
-
Alex & Aaron learn about thermal imaging with Paul in Whys Guys.
-
Christie & Alex learn Ellie's story. She's been through…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.