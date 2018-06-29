weather wall

The Heat Is On

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 04:15 PM CST

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 12:45 PM CDT

Now that the storm threat is done for the next few days, our attention turns to the return of dangerous heat to Central Illinois.  We have Excessive Heat Warnings for Friday and Saturday.

During this time, heat indices will be able to rise into the 105-110 range.

The rest of the forecast afterwards has temperatures topping out near 90, including Independence Day.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected