The Heat Is On
Now that the storm threat is done for the next few days, our attention turns to the return of dangerous heat to Central Illinois. We have Excessive Heat Warnings for Friday and Saturday.
During this time, heat indices will be able to rise into the 105-110 range.
The rest of the forecast afterwards has temperatures topping out near 90, including Independence Day.
More Stories
-
Stay up-to-date on the latest from the WCIA-3 Stormtracker Weather…
-
Independence Day is on a Wednesday, so that may limit how many people…
-
Even though the Fourth of July is on a Wednesday, we'll still be able…