weather wall

Weather Now: Hot Sunday, But Look out for Storms

Posted: Nov 03, 2017 07:36 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 05:01 PM CDT

The excessive heat warning has been extended for Sunday across the area. Heat index values again will be in the 100-105 range.

While most of the day is dry, by the evening some storms are going to start popping up and bringing the chance for a few strong storms.

 

 

We have a marginal risk out, but I could see things getting upgraded to a slight in parts of the area.

We will keep a close eye on the storms. 

 

Have a great rest of your weekend!

- Kevin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected