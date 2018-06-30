Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The excessive heat warning has been extended for Sunday across the area. Heat index values again will be in the 100-105 range.

While most of the day is dry, by the evening some storms are going to start popping up and bringing the chance for a few strong storms.

We have a marginal risk out, but I could see things getting upgraded to a slight in parts of the area.

We will keep a close eye on the storms.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

- Kevin