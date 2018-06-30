Weather Now: Hot Sunday, But Look out for Storms
The excessive heat warning has been extended for Sunday across the area. Heat index values again will be in the 100-105 range.
While most of the day is dry, by the evening some storms are going to start popping up and bringing the chance for a few strong storms.
We have a marginal risk out, but I could see things getting upgraded to a slight in parts of the area.
We will keep a close eye on the storms.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
- Kevin
