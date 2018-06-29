Weekend Before 4th of July
Independence Day is on a Wednesday, so that may limit how many people can get out of town and leave. But if you're staying here, we'll still be in the heat wave!
Heat and humidity will arrive in the days before with plenty of sunshine and this will be expected for Saturday. Sunday might see the chance for a few storms later in the day.
