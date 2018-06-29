weather wall

Weekend Before 4th of July

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 06:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 12:53 PM CDT

Independence Day is on a Wednesday, so that may limit how many people can get out of town and leave.  But if you're staying here, we'll still be in the heat wave!

Heat and humidity will arrive in the days before with plenty of sunshine and this will be expected for Saturday.  Sunday might see the chance for a few storms later in the day.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected